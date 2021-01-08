Jonny Lang Comes to Clyde Theater This March

It is hard to believe that at 38 years old Jonny Lang has already had a successful career for two decades.

Easier to believe when you learn he released his first platinum record at 15 -- an age when many young people are just beginning to play music. Lie to Me revealed a talent that transcended the crop of blues prodigies floating around in the late Nineties. No flashy re-hasher of classic blues licks, even at that early age Lang was a full-blown artist with a style of his own. Also, setting Lang apart from the wunderkind crowd was a 15-year-old voice that sounded like a weathered soul shouter. Actual life experience was yet to come, and has been subsequently chronicled in a series of five uniformly excellent recordings. "I got married, had kids, and that arc has been recorded on albums along the way," says Lang. "There is a lot of personal history in there, and also some things that relate to world events."

What began as a bluesy sound, influenced by electric pioneers like Albert Collins, B. B. King, and Buddy Guy , evolved over those recordings into a modern R&B style closer to Stevie Wonder and contemporary gospel music. Lang's distinctive, blues-inflected licks appeared on every album, but became one element in a sea of passionately sung and tightly arranged songs.

