Indiana Artisans Gallery to Host Student Art Show portion of Carmel International Arts Festival

The Indiana Artisan Gallery in Carmel will host the Carmel International Art Festival Student Art Show again for 2023. The Student Art Show will take place on Saturday, September 23 and Sunday, September 24.  The Gallery will be donating half of their space to display over eighty art entries from Carmel and University High School students.

Indiana Artisan's Executive Director, Rosalyn DeMaree, noted: "We are delighted to once again participate in this wonderful festival.  This marks our 3rd year as hosts." Rosalyn continued, "Providing a professional venue for the Student Art Show coincides with our organization's mission to support local emerging artists." 

Indiana Artisan supports entrepreneurs who create high-quality art, crafts and value-added foods in the Hoosier state. The comprehensive program launched in 2008 to raise awareness about the availability of locally-crafted products, establish a brand for Indiana-made goods, provide support in the form of training and network opportunities and encourage visitation to Indiana.

This collaborative organization brings together Indiana’s talented Artisans’ one-of-a-kind art and food creations. Their select work enriches the lives of Hoosiers and visitors by defining the brand that reflects “This is Indiana’s best.”

The Student Art Show has always been an integral part of the Carmel International Arts Festival.  Student submissions are selected by the Art Departments at the two Carmel High Schools.  Art entries include oil paintings, charcoal drawings, watercolor creations, photographs, ceramics, jewelry, fashion designs, weaving and more.  Last year, the Festival awarded $13,000 in scholarships to outstanding students.  This year, the scholarship pool has been increased to $16,000.

The Indiana Artisan Gallery located at 22 North Rangeline Road (just north of Main Street) in the Carmel Arts & Design District. Learn more about the gallery at their website: https://indianaartisan.org/.

The Carmel International Arts Festival brings more than 120 artists to the streets of The Arts & Design District in Carmel for this two-day event. These artists come from all over the United States. Over 30,000 people are expected to attend this annual event. Learn more about the festival: https://www.carmelartsfestival.org/.

The festival will take place Saturday, September 23 and Sunday, September 24, from 11 am to 5 pm each day. The location is at Main Street and Rangeline Road in Carmel.

 



