Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Fort Wayne's Taste of the Arts Festival Goes Virtual

Article Pixel

The event plans to go live at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 29 at tastefw.org.

Aug. 27, 2020  

The annual Taste of the Arts Festival in Fort Wayne has moved online due to the current global health crisis, reports Input Fort Wayne.

The event plans to go live at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 29 at tastefw.org.

Performing arts groups, restaurants, and visual arts groups are all making the transition online in order to support local business.

Read the full story HERE.

Watch the trailer for the event below!

Taste of the Arts Festival celebrates and support the rich diversity of arts and cultural experiences in our vibrant community. The festival is open to all, providing access to art without cost.


Related Articles View More Fort Wayne Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • BRIC Expands and Reimagines Annual Artist Residency Programs
  • Puppetworks Reopens With LITTLE RED RIDING HOOD
  • Free Rehearsal Residency Program Unveiled In Downtown Brooklyn
  • Live Source Theatre Group Announces New Short Film Series LIVE SOURCE FILMS