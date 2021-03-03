Fort Wayne Civic Theatre Announces Costume Sale

Fort Wayne Civic Theatre will hold a Costume Sale on Friday, March 19 from 1pm to 7pm on the Main Stage at the Arts United Center - 303 E. Main Street, Fort Wayne, IN. Items for sale will include costumes, fabric, sewing patterns, jewelry, hats, scenic elements and more! Sales by credit/debit card only, they will not be accepting cash due to health concerns. Stop in early as they may close the doors early if they sell out.

Due to social distancing guidelines only a specific number of people will be allowed on stage and in the Green Room at a time. Masks are required. You may need to wait in line or in your vehicle until you can enter.

Please enter through the Green Room at the back of the building. Do not attend if you are feeling unwell or have symptoms of COVID.