First Standings - Voting Opens for the BWW Fort Wayne Awards!
Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!
If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Fort Wayne:
Best Director / Musical - Community/University
Best Director / Musical - Professional
Best Director / Play - Community/University
Best Musical / Musical - Community/University
Best Musical / Musical - Professional
Best Musical / Musical - Youth Theater or High School
Best Play / Play - Community/University
Best Play / Play - Youth Theater or High School
Best Theatre / Theatre - Community/University
Best Theatre / Theatre - Professional
Best Theatre / Theatre - Youth Theater or High School
Lead Actor / Musical - Community/University
Lead Actor / Musical - Professional
Lead Actor / Play - Community/University
Lead Actress / Musical - Community/University
Lead Actress / Musical - Professional
Lead Actress / Play - Community/University
Supporting Actor / Musical - Community/University
Supporting Actor / Musical - Professional
Supporting Actor / Play - Community/University
Supporting Actress / Musical - Community/University
Supporting Actress / Musical - Professional
Supporting Actress / Play - Community/University
Andrew Sherman - WEST SIDE STORY - Fort Wayne Summer Music Theatre 26%
Leslie Beauchamp - SWEENEY TODD - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 26%
Cynthia Smyth-Wartzok - GUYS AND DOLLS - Pulse Opera House 15%
Shelby Lewis - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN - Summit City Music Theatre 38%
Christopher Spalding - FOREVER PLAID - Summit City Music Theatre 20%
Andy Planck - CARRIE: THE MUSICAL - Three Rivers Music Theatre 18%
Christopher J. Murphy - A COMEDY OF TENORS - Arena Dinner Theatre 17%
John Tolley - VANYA AND SONYA AND MASHA AND SPIKE - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 13%
Reuben Albaugh - FOUR OLD BROADS - Arena Dinner Theatre 13%
WEST SIDE STORY - Fort Wayne Summer Music Theatre 23%
SWEENEY TODD - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 21%
GUYS AND DOLLS - Pulse Opera House 12%
YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN - Summit City Music Theatre 40%
CARRIE: THE MUSICAL - Three Rivers Music Theatre 23%
FUN HOME - Three Rivers Music Theatre 15%
WEST SIDE STORY - Fort Wayne Summer Music Theatre 39%
THE WIZARD OF OZ - Huntington North High School 15%
A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS - Fort Wayne Youtheatre 13%
VANYA AND SONYA AND MASHA AND SPIKE - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 16%
AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Pulse Opera House 13%
MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S YOUTH DREAM - Pulse Opera House 11%
RAPUNZEL - Fort Wayne Youtheatre 74%
SUBTEXT - New Haven High School 26%
Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 34%
Fort Wayne Summer Music Theatre 19%
Pulse Opera House 16%
Three Rivers Music Theatre 36%
Wagon Wheel Theatre 36%
Summit City Music Theatre 28%
Fort Wayne Summer Music Theatre 37%
Fort Wayne Youtheatre 22%
Huntington North High School 17%
Todd Frymier - SWEENEY TODD - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 22%
Aaron Hawley - WEST SIDE STORY - Fort Wayne Summer Music Theatre 15%
Travis Fisher - GUYS AND DOLLS - Pulse Opera House 13%
Brock Graham - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN - Summit City Music Theatre 23%
Todd Frymier - FUN HOME - Three Rivers Music Theatre 22%
Tony Didier - FOREVER PLAID - Summit City Music Theatre 18%
Reuben Albaugh - RUMORS - Arena Dinner Theatre 22%
Matt Stephenson - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Pulse Opera House 15%
Aaron Mann - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - First Presbyterian Theatre 12%
Amy Ross - SWEENEY TODD - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 20%
Erica Ashley - WEST SIDE STORY - Fort Wayne Summer Music Theatre 14%
Alyssa Plisco - ELF - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 9%
Stephanie Longbrake - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN - Summit City Music Theatre 34%
Lauren Harter - CARRIE: THE MUSICAL - Three Rivers Music Theatre 17%
Kat Hickey - FUN HOME - Three Rivers Music Theatre 16%
Stephanie Westfall - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Pulse Opera House 16%
Maggie Kole Hunter - VERONICA'S ROOM - Arena Dinner Theatre 13%
Shelby Lewis - MACBETH - Shakespearemachine 10%
Paul Faulkner - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 11%
Aidan Ocken - WEST SIDE STORY - Fort Wayne Summer Music Theatre 9%
Alex Finney - GUYS AND DOLLS - Pulse Opera House 9%
Gavin Drew - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN - Summit City Music Theatre 22%
Reuben Albaugh - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN - Summit City Music Theatre 19%
Thom Greving - CARRIE: THE MUSICAL - Three Rivers Music Theatre 16%
Brock Eastom - VANYA AND SONYA AND MASHA AND SPIKE - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 32%
Matt Stephenson - RUMORS - Arena Dinner Theatre 21%
Jake Wilhelm - RUMORS - Arena Dinner Theatre 15%
Becca Short - WEST SIDE STORY - Fort Wayne Summer Music Theatre 19%
Jana Henley - GUYS AND DOLLS - Pulse Opera House 13%
Bobbi Jo Carroll - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 13%
Rebecca Short - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN - Summit City Music Theatre 44%
Alayna Thornton - CARRIE: THE MUSICAL - Three Rivers Music Theatre 13%
Bella Hickey - FUN HOME - Three Rivers Music Theatre 7%
Kate Black - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - First Presbyterian Theatre 19%
Debbie Hersey - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Pulse Opera House 17%
Maggie Hunter - RUMORS - Arena Dinner Theatre 10%
