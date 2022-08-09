ELF THE MUSICAL Comes to Arts United Center at Arts Campus Fort Wayne

Elf the Musical will be presented at the Arts United Center at Arts Campus Fort Wayne this holiday season. Performances run November 5-20, 2022.

Buddy, a young orphan, mistakenly crawls into Santa's bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole. The would-be elf is raised, unaware that he is actually a human, until his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities force him to face the truth. With Santa's blessing, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father and discover his true identity. Faced with the harsh realities that his father is on the naughty list and his half-brother doesn't even believe in Santa, Buddy is determined to win over his new family and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas.

This modern day holiday classic is sure to make everyone embrace their inner elf. After all, the best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear.