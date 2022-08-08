Summit City Music Theatre's annual production of A Christmas Carol returns to Salomon Farm Park in December.

For years, Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol has captivated, entertained, and changed the hearts of people all over the world, and now it's time for Fort Wayne to join in this beloved tradition of Christmas. Join us for a World Premiere of this new adaptation of A Christmas Carol by our Artistic Director, Gavin Thomas Drew, and Chapman Shields.

Summit City Music Theatre is dedicated to bringing this production to Fort Wayne yearly. Join in the tradition by attending, auditioning or performing in this Christmas classic.

RATED G- Bring the whole family!

Auditions will be held Sunday, September 18th!