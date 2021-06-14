Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Willie And The Goodsouls Release New Single And Video, 'Future'

The Finnish roots rockers have released their latest single and video from their self-titled album.

Jun. 14, 2021  

With over 125K Spotify streams and more than 50K views on Youtube, Finland-based roots rockers, Willie And The Goodsouls are poised for a worldwide breakthrough. The band started as a cathartic 2014 solo project for singer/guitarist Ville Vesalainen. After recording his debut album, Fortunate Son, in just 4 days, Ville recruited musicians Petra Wahlsten - vocals, violin; Tuomas Riihimäki - keyboards;Jukka Lehto - bass guitar, vocals; and Jussi Vuola - drums, vocals; and the solo project became a "band."

With the release of 2016's Free Willie album, the band toured Europe, entering the studio again in 2019 to record their current self-titled album. Released in 2020, Willie And The Goodsouls features 8 tracks, including the new single, "Future." The album was produced by Hannu Leiden and Eero Kaukomies.


