Willie And The Goodsouls Release New Single And Video, 'Future'

With over 125K Spotify streams and more than 50K views on Youtube, Finland-based roots rockers, Willie And The Goodsouls are poised for a worldwide breakthrough. The band started as a cathartic 2014 solo project for singer/guitarist Ville Vesalainen. After recording his debut album, Fortunate Son, in just 4 days, Ville recruited musicians Petra Wahlsten - vocals, violin; Tuomas Riihimäki - keyboards;Jukka Lehto - bass guitar, vocals; and Jussi Vuola - drums, vocals; and the solo project became a "band."

With the release of 2016's Free Willie album, the band toured Europe, entering the studio again in 2019 to record their current self-titled album. Released in 2020, Willie And The Goodsouls features 8 tracks, including the new single, "Future." The album was produced by Hannu Leiden and Eero Kaukomies.