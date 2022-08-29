Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

UNDER THE BERLIN SKY Comes to Tampere Next Month

Performances run 20 September - 8 December.

Finland News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 29, 2022  
UNDER THE BERLIN SKY Comes to Tampere Next Month

How does rain feel on your skin? How about body weight? How coffee can taste! How does it feel to fall in love?

This is what the angels thought when observing the Berliners. They hear thoughts, walk by, but can never feel the way humans feel. Sometimes an angel is overcome by an irresistible desire to experience and sense himself. Give up immortality for a wonderful life.

The small details of life are precious and beautiful, we understand from an angelic perspective. On stage, the story gets its magic through the means of visual theatre. The sensitive acting work is complemented by impressive puppets and video projections, where the shades of Berlin change all the time, while the miniature model of the city is filmed and illuminated in real time. The music is naturally played live.

Both the Cannes Film Festival and the European Film Academy awarded the film Under the Sky of Berlin as the best director of the year 1987. In several lists, it has been chosen among the most significant films of the century. Now we get to experience its first Finnish stage version.

Performances run 20 September - 8 December.





More Hot Stories For You


CAVE MAN Comes to Tampere Beginning Next MonthCAVE MAN Comes to Tampere Beginning Next Month
August 15, 2022

Luolamies is a hilariously funny stand-up show that warms up the differences between men and women. It has been a perennial favorite since 2007 – and there is no end in sight! In the fall of 2022, the Caveman will return to TTT-Klub.
THE PINK HULK Solo Show From Cancer Survivor Valerie David Returns to Iceland This MonthTHE PINK HULK Solo Show From Cancer Survivor Valerie David Returns to Iceland This Month
August 2, 2022

The Act Alone Theatre Festival in Suðureyri, in the Westfords of Iceland, is presenting Manhattan-based, three-time cancer survivor and patient advocate Valerie David's internationally acclaimed, awarding-winning comedic solo show The Pink Hulk: One Woman's Journey to Find the Superhero Within.
CAVE MAN Comes to Tampere in SeptemberCAVE MAN Comes to Tampere in September
July 25, 2022

Luolamies is a hilariously funny stand-up show that warms up the differences between men and women. It has been a perennial favorite since 2007 – and there is no end in sight! In the fall of 2022, the Caveman will return to TTT-Klub.
MARS VS. VENUS? Returns to Tampere in SeptemberMARS VS. VENUS? Returns to Tampere in September
July 21, 2022

The super popular Mars vs. Venus? - in the sequel of the comedy comedy, the comedian couple Riku Suokas and Johanna Tohni are ready for a rematch.
A LOT OF NOISE ABOUT PIZZA Comes to Tampere in SeptemberA LOT OF NOISE ABOUT PIZZA Comes to Tampere in September
July 12, 2022

Finland's first pizzeria is established in Hamina in the summer of 1961. An exotic Neapolitan pie divides the sleepy town in two. Women like it, but men know the truth as always: It will not succeed. Finns don't eat pizza!