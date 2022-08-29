UNDER THE BERLIN SKY Comes to Tampere Next Month

How does rain feel on your skin? How about body weight? How coffee can taste! How does it feel to fall in love?

This is what the angels thought when observing the Berliners. They hear thoughts, walk by, but can never feel the way humans feel. Sometimes an angel is overcome by an irresistible desire to experience and sense himself. Give up immortality for a wonderful life.

The small details of life are precious and beautiful, we understand from an angelic perspective. On stage, the story gets its magic through the means of visual theatre. The sensitive acting work is complemented by impressive puppets and video projections, where the shades of Berlin change all the time, while the miniature model of the city is filmed and illuminated in real time. The music is naturally played live.

Both the Cannes Film Festival and the European Film Academy awarded the film Under the Sky of Berlin as the best director of the year 1987. In several lists, it has been chosen among the most significant films of the century. Now we get to experience its first Finnish stage version.

Performances run 20 September - 8 December.