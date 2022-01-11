Tampereen Työväen Teatteri Cancels Performances Through 21 January

The performances of the Tampere Workers' Theater and the OSH Club have been canceled until 21 January 2022 due to the corona restriction measures and public ban imposed by the Regional State Administrative Agency of Western and Inner Finland. If you have a ticket for canceled performances, please see the instructions below.

If you have a ticket for canceled shows, follow these steps:

You can exchange your tickets for a valid gift card for the year or ask for a refund of the ticket money.

Click on the online form here: https://tampereen-tyovaen-teatteri-lv.creamailer.fi/survey/aqwg4mpiw1m5z

You can request an exchange for a gift card or a refund until May 14, 2022.

There is a delay in the telephone service, please recommend the feedback form for changes

The company's phone service is congested due to cancellations and there is a delay in replying to emails. We are working hard to break the queues. For this reason, please use electronic forms in the first place. Forms are processed on a first-come, first-served basis. We will process returns as soon as possible. All exchanges of theater tickets are handled by the theater's own sales service.

The ticket shop is open from 7 January to 8 January. 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and Jan. 10-21. Mon-Fri 10 am-5pm. Ticket store contact information