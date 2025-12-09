The Ballet School of the Finnish National Ballet Performs SLEEPING BEAUTY

🎭 NEW! Finland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Finland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Ballet School of the Finnish National Ballet will present Sleeping Beauty, playing through 19 December 2025 at Almi Hall.

The hard work of the autumn season at the Ballet School of the Finnish National Ballet will culminate in a spectacular finale in December with the school’s own interpretation of Sleeping Beauty.

Tchaikovsky’s marvellous music and the universally loved story have made Sleeping Beauty one of the world’s most popular ballets. The Ballet School’s Jani Talo and Ophélie Rodighiero have collaborated with the teachers to condense the ballet into two acts.

Every student of the Ballet School from young beginners to vocational students will be seen onstage.

The Ballet School of the Finnish National Opera and Ballet is a national institution specialised in teaching classical ballet. It provides wide-ranging education of the highest standard from basic education in the arts to vocational studies for tomorrow’s professional dancers.

The Ballet School has more than 180 students from 7 to 8 year-old ballet beginners to vocational students pursuing a professional qualification in dance. It is based in the Opera House premises in Helsinki.

