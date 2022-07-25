North Dakota Shakespeare Festival Present Site-Specific THE COMEDY OF ERRORS

Shakespeare's The Comedy of Errors plays July 29th-August 6th at East Grand Forks, Heritage Village!

Free, professional outdoor Shakespeare returns to the greater Grand Forks area! Join artists from across the country as they present Shakespeare's comedic classic, The Comedy of Errors. Set on the grounds of the beautiful Heritage Village in East Grand Forks, MN, this unique production will transport audiences to the Wild West! Admission is free, with donations gratefully accepted. Fun for all ages! Heritage Village will be selling snacks and refreshments at each performance!

Reservations can be made at: www.northdakotashakespeare.com/reservations Bring your own blankets and chairs! This performance is made possible by the Community Foundation of Grand Forks, East Grand Forks and Region, the Greater Grand Forks CVB, the Myra Foundation, the Grand Forks Parks District and generous individual donors.

North Dakota Shakespeare was founded in 2017, with the mission to bring professional theatre to the community regardless of economic status, fostered by the belief that access to the arts is a human right. Their dream is that every person in the greater Grand Forks region will experience at least one professional theatre production each year, free of charge!