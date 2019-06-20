DISNEY'S CINDERELLA KIDS to Play at Fargo-Moorhead Community Theatre

Grab your fairy godmother and head to Disney's Cinderella Kids at Fargo-Moorhead Community Theatre June 20, 21, 26 and 27.

The timeless, "rags to riches" fairy tale becomes a new audience favorite in Disney's Cinderella Kids, an adaptation of the treasured animated film that will charm its way into your heart and remind audiences that dreams really can come true.

Poor Cinderella is endlessly mistreated by her wicked stepmother and stepsisters, and denied a chance to go to the royal ball. With a little help from her mice friends - and a lot of help from her Fairy Godmother - Cinderella's dreams come true. She goes to the ball, meets the Prince and falls in love!

The performances will be divided into four casts, spanning over four performances. Grades K-1-2 AM group will perform June 20 at 5:30 p.m. and June 21 at 11 a.m. Grades K-1-2 PM group will perform June 20 at 7:30 p.m. and June 21 at 3 p.m. Grades 3-4-5 Group A will perform June 26 at 1 p.m. and June 27 at 6 p.m. Grades 3-4-5 Group B will perform June 26 at 6 p.m. and June 27 at 1 p.m.

For tickets and more information about Disney's Cinderella Kids, tap here.





