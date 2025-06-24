Women Leaders Take Centre Stage at The Citadel’s ‘Power in Pink’ Event

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Wednesday, July 16, the Citadel Theatre will host Power in Pink: Women Leading Out Loud, a one-night-only event inspired by Legally Blonde The Musical that brings bold, brilliant, and resilient women centre stage—not just in the arts, but in business, law, and community leadership.

Presented in partnership with the Explore Edmonton, Field Law, Edmonton Downtown Business Association and the Edmonton Chamber of Commerce, this special evening will feature a dynamic panel of Edmonton-based women who are challenging norms and leading with authenticity. They are reshaping what it means to succeed in their respective fields with resilience and confidence, posing the question famously asked by Elle Woods: "What, like it's hard?"

Panelists will explore the journey to confident leadership – tackling self-doubt, imposter syndrome, and the courage to defy expectations. Panelists will dive into topics such as climbing the ladder, pivoting careers, and forging your own path as an entrepreneur.

Joining the panel will be Ashlyn Bernier (COO, samdesk), Linda Hoang (Blogger & Social Media Strategist, @Lindork), Christine Pratt (Partner, Field Law), and Constance Scarlett (President & CEO, TELUS World of Science). The event will be moderated by Julia Pratt (Associate Lawyer, Neuman Thompson) and hosted by Citadel Theatre’s Executive Director, Jessie van Rijn.

After the conference, attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy the 7:30pm performance of Legally Blonde, playing in the Shoctor Theatre.

Tickets are priced at $95 which includes light refreshments from Art of Charcuterie, one drink ticket, entry to the panel discussion and one performance ticket to the showing of Legally Blonde. Tickets for “Power in Pink: Women Leading Out Loud” are available for purchase at citadeltheatre.com.

Guests will have an opportunity to network in the Rice Theatre Lobby at 5:30pm; the panel discussion begins at 6:15pm.The performance of Legally Blonde begins in the Shoctor Theatre at 7:30pm.

