Edmonton Movie Theatres Prepare for Upcoming Reopening

Movie theatres are able to reopen in Edmonton on Friday, June 19, but their relaunch strategies might push back that date, according to The Edmonton Journal.

The province is allowing theatres to reopen Friday under Stage 2 of Alberta's accelerated COVID-19 relaunch strategy, but precautions are still in the planning stages.

To reopen that theatre, the theatres are aiming to have seating reduced to 25 percent, with rows open behind and in front of people to maintain physical distancing, along with three seats in between.

At concessions, moviegoers will be spaced out in line to maintain social distancing measures, while workers will be wearing masks and standing behind plexiglass barriers.

Once movies have ended, rows will be called one at a time to keep people from crowding the exits.

Learn more about further precautions in Edmonton movie theatres at The Edmonton Journal.

