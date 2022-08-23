Wharton Center Presents IN EMILY'S WORDS Next Month

Professional writers, directors, and actors are coming together with MSU Department of Musical Theatre and Dance students, and local high school students, for the ninth annual Ä­mÃ¡Gen program: a collaboration between Wharton Center Institute for Arts & Creativity-supported by MSU Federal Credit Union-and MSU Department of Theatre.

Ä­mÃ¡Gen brings the above groups together to create a new, staged concert in a short three weeks. MSU Department of Theatre chose to produce In Emily's Words, a new piece of theatre written by New York City-based composer and lyricist Jessy Tomsko.

In Emily's Words tells the story of English novelist Emily BrontÃ« as she is writing Wuthering Heights. This musical utilizes a show-within-a-show construct, following both Emily BrontÃ«'s personal journey with her sisters as aspiring female writers in the 1840's, as well as the journey of Emily's fictional characters, particularly Cathy and Heathcliff.

Tickets for the staged concert are on sale now at Wharton Center's official ticketing outlets: online at whartoncenter.com, at the Auto-Owners Insurance Ticket Office at Wharton Center, or by calling 1.800.WHARTON.

The creative team includes composer, lyricist, and book writer Jessy Tomsko. Tomsko is also a singer/songwriter and has shared the stage with such notable artists as Joan Osborne and Dar Williams, to name a few. She has independently released several albums, EPs, and singles. Tomsko currently is a vocal director on the Apple TV show Helpsters, as well as a sub vocal coach on Sesame Street.

Music Director Keiji Ishiguri most recently completed a run of The Last Five Years at Amherst College. Projects of note include REEMERGENCE: A Queer Visual Album, RENT at Cas di Cultura (Aruba) and the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and Stop/Over at The Dublin Chocolate Factory.

Director Susanna Wolk is a New York based director. She is currently the Tour Director for the North American Tour of the hit Broadway musical Waitress. Recent directing work also includes ongoing development of Justine Gelfman's In Sisters We Trust, or My Fucked Up American Girl Doll Play (DVRF Playwrights Program winner), Jenny Waxman and Ben Page's Leaving Eden (NYMF, winner Best Musical), and the short film A New Chapter (Chelsea Film Festival, International Black Film Festival, etc.). www.susanna-wolk.com

Joining the production is professional actor Jonathan Christopher, who is currently in the ensemble of the Philip Company of Hamilton and the understudy for Aaron Burr and George Washington.