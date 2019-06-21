Photo Flash: First Look at WEST SIDE STORY at Hope Summer Rep

Hope Summer Repertory Theatre opens its season rep season tonight with West Side Story, and BroadwayWorld has your first look!

The production will star HSRT favorites Ben Lohrberg and Sara Ornelas as Tony and Maria. They will be joined by a cast of 27 that includes: Natalie Mara, Benny Salerno, Ali Louis Bourzgui, Chip DuFord, Noah Cornwall, Christian Klepac, Darius Lee, Nicholas Parrott, Teresa Cameon, Katrina Dykstra, Maddie Jones, Meg Rodgers, Lauren B. Smith, Lindsay Webster, Trey Deluna, Pedro Juan Fronseca, Rafael Lopez, Chaz Sanders, Angelika Anastasio, Julia Gomez, Julia Klinestiver, Jacqueline Silva, John Bergeron, and David James.

Performances for WEST SIDE STORY will continue through August 7th, 2019 on the DeWitt Theatre. The production will also be will be partnering with El Fondo Boricua to raise funds to continue to help in the rebuilding and recovery process in Puerto Rico.

The production is directed by Mary MacDonald Kerr, Choreographed by: Chaz Sanders,

Music Directed by: Alex Thompson,Fight/Intimacy Direction by: Alexis Black, Dialect Coach: Richard Perez, Scenic Design by: Sarah Pearline, Lighting Design by: Alan Piotrowicz, Sound Design by: Tyler Knowles, Costume Design by: Leslie Vaglica, and Props Design by: Katie Link. Alyssa Van Gorder* will Stage Manage.

Tickets Available by calling the Ticket Office at: 616.395.7890 or online at: https://hope.edu/tickets. Performances are in the DeWitt Theatre The theatre is located at 141 E 12th Street, Holland, MI 49423.

Photo Credit: Ben Douma





