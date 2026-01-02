Lynn Nottage's INTIMATE APPAREL to be Presented by Rosedale Community Players

🎭 NEW! Michigan Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Michigan & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Rosedale Community Players will present its upcoming production of Intimate Apparel by Lynn Nottage. Nottage has won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama twice. Her work centers marginalized voices with compassion, urgency, and extraordinary emotional depth.

Set in early 20th-century New York City, Intimate Apparel follows Esther, a quiet and skilled seamstress who dreams of opening her own beauty parlor. As she stitches exquisite corsets and lingerie for women across social and racial divides, Esther navigates love, loneliness, and the longing for independence in a world that offers her few protections. The play tenderly explores themes of intimacy, class, race, and the cost of dreams deferred.

The production is directed by Byron Keys, whose recent work with RCP includes performances in the RCP One-Act Festival and the male lead in RCP's script reading and radio performance of Zom-Bride. Keys brings a thoughtful, character-driven approach to this intimate and emotionally rich story. He is joined by Assistant Director Kelli Williams, making her debut on the RCP directing team.

The cast of Intimate Apparel features a strong ensemble of local talent: The cast includes Carol Shirley-Browne as Esther, Sonya Ellis as Mrs. Dickson, Bri Tomczak as Mrs. Van Buren, Matthew Ripper as Mr. Marks, Queentessa Fuggett as Mayme, and Antoine Jackson as George.

With its intimate scale and emotional depth, Intimate Apparel continues RCP's commitment to producing meaningful, thought-provoking theatre that centers powerful storytelling and underrepresented voices.

Intimate Apparel will be presented by Rosedale Community Players across three weekends, with performances on Friday, January 23 at 8:00 PM, Saturday, January 24 at 8:00 PM, Sunday, January 25 at 2:00 PM, Friday, January 30 at 8:00 PM, Saturday, January 31 at 8:00 PM, Sunday, February 1 at 2:00 PM, Friday, February 6 at 8:00 PM, and Saturday, February 7 at 2:00 PM and 8:00 PM.