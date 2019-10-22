BWW Review: SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE ADVENTURE OF THE FALLEN SOUFFLE at Purple Rose Theatre Company Is An Intriguing Fresh Piece of Theatre!

An intriguing fresh piece of theatre!

Sherlock Holmes And The Adventure of The Fallen Souffle, running now through December 21st at The Purple Rose Theatre Company in Chelsea, is a brand new adaptation on the classic Sherlock Holmes stories that we know and love. A world premiere play written by David MacGregor, this show takes audiences through the interesting life of Sherlock Holmes and his acquaintances. The play is set the day before Queen Victoria's Diamond Jubilee and her son, the playboy Prince of Wales, arrives at 221B Baker Street pursued by anarchist assassins. Coincidentally, the greatest chef in the world, Auguste Escoffier, also arrives at the same house, not knowing his career is about to be shattered by blackmail and scandal. This action-filled tale will provide Dr. Watson with the material for Sherlock Holmes' most bizarre and tastiest case.

Upon entering the theatre, audience members will instantly be amazed by the sheer intricacy and detail of Bartley Bauer's set design. I have seen multiple shows at PRTC, and I am always immensely impressed by the work of the scenic designer. This particular set resembled a living room, complete with an entire liquor cabinet, stocked bookshelf, and furniture. This very realistic set allows the audience to truly embrace the setting of the play and make them feel as if they are living in Sherlock's world.

Mark Colson plays the role of Sherlock Holmes with such realistic conviction. This was my first-time seeing Colson on stage and I know it won't be my last. Colson speaks in a very true British accent throughout the entire course of the show. He demonstrates Holmes' smart, cocky personality with such fluency and consistency. The amount of preparation that Colson had put into developing this role was evident immediately in the first scene of the play. I look forward to seeing Colson on the Purple Rose stage in the future.

Caitlin Cavannaugh plays the role of Marie Chartier incredibly well. My attention was completely drawn to her every time she delivered a line, as she came across very early on as the antagonist of the play. Chartier is scheming and conniving, with the goal in mind to remove anybody from her path that stands in her way of power. Her accents throughout the show were very true, which made her character even more believable. At one point in the first act, Cavannaugh did an Irish dance onstage that was very fluid and impressive. Cavanaugh was incredible in this show.

Another standout in the show was Tom Whalen as Auguste Escoffer. I last saw Whalen as the father in All My Sons at PRTC, and was very impressed with his performance in that production. His role in Holmes is completely different than that he played in All My Sons, yet he still portrayed it exceptionally well. Whalen's French accent would make you think that he was born and raised in France. Whalen is a true professional, and successfully provided the comic relief in this piece.

I would recommend this show to any fan of Sherlock Holmes, and anybody who is interested in engaging in a fresh piece of theatre never done before. I would definitely see this production a second, and even third time.

The remainder of the cast of Sherlock Holmes includes David Bendena as Bertie, Sarab Kamoo as Irene Adler, and Paul Strolli as Dr. Watson. Sherlock Holmes and the Adventure of the Fallen Soufflé is the sequel to David MacGregor's hit play, Sherlock Holmes and the Adventure of the Elusive Ear,, presented at the Purple Rose Theatre Company in the Spring of 2018. Performances run from Thursday, September 19 through Saturday, December 21, 2019.

Connect with The Purple Rose Theatre Company on Twitter @PurpleRoseTheat, Instagram @purplerosetheatre, and Facebook at www.facebook.com/PurpleRoseTheatre/.

*Show information courtesy of The Purple Rose Theatre Company.





Related Articles Shows View More Detroit Stories