Tickets On Sale For Disney's NEWSIES At Coralville Center for the Performing Arts

Tickets are now on sale for Disney's NEWSIES presented by City Circle Theatre Company of Coralville in collaboration with Nolte Academy. Directed by Chris Okiishi and Leslie Nolte, Disney's NEWSIES will be performed June 14,15,16, 21 and 22 at the Coralville Center for the Performing Arts.

Set in turn-of-the century New York City and based on the real-life Newsboy Strike of 1899, Disney's NEWSIES is the rousing tale of Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy and leader of a ragged band of teenaged "newsies," who dreams only of a better life far from the hardship of the streets. But when titans of publishing raise distribution prices at the newsboys' expense, Jack rallies newsies from across the city to harness their power against a corrupt establishment, strike against unfair conditions, and fight for what's right. Through courage, determination, and friendship, the newsies seize the day and take a stand.

A high energy show packed with non-stop thrills and a timeless message, Disney's NEWSIES is perfect for the whole family.

Further information on this event and details on other upcoming events are available at CoralvilleArts.org.

Tickets for most CCPA events are available by phone at 319.248.9370, online at CoralvilleArts.org, and in person at the CCPA box office at 1301 5th Street. The CCPA box office is open Tuesday through Friday from 12:00 to 4:00 p.m.

Owned and operated by the City of Coralville, the Coralville Center for the Performing Arts is dedicated to enriching the community and contributing to the vitality of Coralville by offering an accessible, affordable venue for a variety of performances, presentations, and public and private events.





