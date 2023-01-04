Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE MITTEN Comes to Des Moines Playhouse Next Month

There will be two performances on February 10.

Jan. 04, 2023  
THE MITTEN Comes to Des Moines Playhouse Next Month

The Mitten comes to Des Moines Playhouse next month. This is part of a series of Interactive Theatre Shows for Children Ages 4-6. The production is great for preschools, child care centers, kindergarten classes, and families

I don't want red mittens, I want white ones!

In this Clubhouse at the Playhouse favorite, a young child drops his mitten in the snow and does not realize it is missing. As woodland creatures seek warmth inside the mitten, it magically grows and grows!

There will be two performances on February 10.




Final Standings Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Des Moines Awards; Des Moines Playhou Photo
Final Standings Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Des Moines Awards; Des Moines Playhouse Leads Favorite Local Theatre!
The final standings have been announced as of Tuesday, December 27th for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Des Moines Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
GO, DOG. GO! Comes to Des Moines Playhouse Next Month Photo
GO, DOG. GO! Comes to Des Moines Playhouse Next Month
Go, Dog. Go! Comes to Des Moines Playhouse next year. Performances run January 6-22, 2023.
12 Days Left To Vote For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Des Moines Awards; Des Moines Playhouse Le Photo
12 Days Left To Vote For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Des Moines Awards; Des Moines Playhouse Leads Favorite Local Theatre!
The latest standings as of Monday, December 19th, have been released for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Des Moines Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.
Latest Stats Released For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Des Moines Awards; at Story Theater Comp Photo
Latest Stats Released For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Des Moines Awards; at Story Theater Company Leads Best Ensemble Performance!
The latest standings as of Monday, December 12th, have been released for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Des Moines Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

More Hot Stories For You


GO, DOG. GO! Comes to Des Moines Playhouse Next MonthGO, DOG. GO! Comes to Des Moines Playhouse Next Month
December 23, 2022

Go, Dog. Go! Comes to Des Moines Playhouse next year. Performances run January 6-22, 2023.
GO, DOG. GO! Comes to Des Moines Playhouse Next YearGO, DOG. GO! Comes to Des Moines Playhouse Next Year
December 5, 2022

Big dogs and little dogs. Dogs on bikes and dogs wearing hats. Where are they going fast in those cars? PD Eastman's classic children's book comes to life on stage like a pop-up book that never stops.
HANSEL AND GRETEL Comes to Des Moines Playhouse Next MonthHANSEL AND GRETEL Comes to Des Moines Playhouse Next Month
November 28, 2022

Nibble, nibble like a mouse, who’s that nibbling on my house? Hansel and Gretel are lost in the woods, looking for a Christmas tree to decorate their tiny house, when they come upon a delicious confectionary candy cottage. They just want to taste a little bit and go home, but Ginger the silly witch has other ideas.
City Circle Presents ELF THE MUSICAL This Holiday SeasonCity Circle Presents ELF THE MUSICAL This Holiday Season
October 25, 2022

City Circle has announced the cast of its 2022 holiday show, Elf The Musical. 
Young Footliters Youth Theatre to Present RUDOLPH JR. This MonthYoung Footliters Youth Theatre to Present RUDOLPH JR. This Month
October 22, 2022

Young Footliters Youth Theatre presents “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, JR.” October 28–30 at the Coralville Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets cost $14–$17.
share