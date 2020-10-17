Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Stebens Children's Theatre Presents BURIED TREASURE

Performances take place October 14-18, 2020.

Oct. 17, 2020  

Stebens Children's Theatre has reopened with a production of Buried Treasure. Performances take place October 14-18, 2020.

The boys in the Inventor's Club watch a strange neighbor bury a box in his yard. Later, the neighbor is arrested. "What's in the box!!!" More than the inventors bargained for? You bet!!! Don't miss this comical adventure!

You can get tickets by calling the box office at 641-424-9802.

Learn more at https://www.stebensct.com/mainstage-productions.


