SUFFS, THE OUTSIDERS, and More Set For DMPA 2025-26 Willis Broadway Series Season

Des Moines Performing Arts announced new engagements headed to the Des Moines Civic Center as part of the 2025 - 26 Willis Broadway Series. Six shows make up the Season Ticket Package with three returning favorites, a holiday classic, and a new way to experience an iconic film, offered as add-on options.

The six-show Season Ticket Package includes: A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical, The Notebook, Kimberly Akimbo, The Outsiders, Suffs, and Wicked. The add-ons include Les Misérables, Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical, SIX, Meredith Willson's The Music Man, and a special collaboration – The Wizard of Oz in Concert with the Des Moines Symphony.

The season features both the 2023 and 2024 Tony Award Winners for Best Musical in Kimberly Akimbo (2023) and The Outsiders (2024).

Wicked, Des Moines' most “popular” musical, returns to the Des Moines Civic Center for a special three-week engagement. This will be the fourth time Wicked has been to Des Moines.

DMPA has a long tradition of financially investing in Broadway productions as part of the Independent Presenters Network (IPN), a consortium of 40 leading Broadway presenters, theaters, and performing arts centers. The 2025 - 26 season features two DMPA-invested shows:

The Notebook

The Outsiders

The only way to guarantee seats to the six-show Willis Broadway Series is to purchase Season Tickets. Season Tickets to the Willis Broadway Series are on sale now at the Civic Center Ticket Office, by phone at 515-246-2322, and online at DMPA.org. Group tickets can be ordered now by calling 515-246-2300. Single tickets will go on sale to the general public at a later date.

