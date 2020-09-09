Playhouse Streams Popular Live Theatre Drive-in Shows

The Playhouse will stream two of the drive-in shows, Rounding Third and The Roommate online via Broadway On Demand.

The Des Moines Playhouse safely presented four shows in its Live Theatre Drive-In this summer. Staged in the theatre's parking lot with audiences watching from their cars or lawn chairs and listening via FM radio, the shows were a hit with audiences. Starting Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 - what was scheduled to be opening night of The Playhouse's 102nd season - The Playhouse will stream two of the drive-in shows, Rounding Third and The Roommate online via Broadway On Demand. Stream available for one-time viewing 7:00 PM, Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, through Midnight, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. The streams, like the live shows, are free. Donations are accepted. Links to the two shows are available on The Playhouse website and social media pages.

Rounding Third by Richard Dresser opened July 10 and was directed by David R. Kilpatrick. Don (Chris Ennis) is a coach who believes that winning is what is most important in baseball, and he is all about the game. Michael (Nathan Jorgensen) is his assistant coach and a businessman who believes that kids should have fun when they play baseball. Don's kid is the team's star pitcher. Michael's kid can barely remember to keep his shoelaces tied. These conflicting personalities instantly clash.

The summer season ended with Jen Silverman 's play The Roommate, opening July 31 and directed by Katy Merriman . Sharon (Laura Sparks), in her mid-fifties, is recently divorced and needs a roommate to share her Iowa home. Robyn ( Jodi Jinks ), also in her mid-fifties, needs a place to hide and a chance to start over. But as Sharon begins to uncover Robyn's secrets, they encourage her own deep-seated desire to transform her life completely. The Roommate is a dark comedy about what it takes to re-route your life - and what happens when the wheels come off.

The Playhouse, now in its 102nd season, is one of the oldest and largest community theatres in the US. Located at the 42nd Street exit of I-235, the theatre has presented a full season of shows since 1919 and also offers a wide variety of educational experiences including classes for ages 4 to adult, theatre trips to New York, and volunteer opportunities onstage and backstage.

For more information about The Playhouse, Rounding Third, and The Roommate, contact The Playhouse ticket office at 515.277.6261.

Rounding Third and The Roommate Streaming Performances: Sept. 11-13, 2020Streaming starts at 7:00 PM, Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, and is unlimited until midnight, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020Streaming links available online at dmplayhouse.com Shows are free. Donations are accepted on The Playhouse website at dmplayhouse.com/give or by texting drivein to 243725.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You