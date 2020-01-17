LEAP! Combined Efforts 4th Annual Variety Show, January 26

Article Pixel Jan. 17, 2020  

Sunday, January 26, 2:00 pm at the Coralville Center for the Performing Arts Combined Efforts company members will present LEAP! their 4th annual variety show.

They will take the stage along with performing dogs, the Old Capital Roller Derby women, comedic sketches, vocalists, Crescendo Children's Choir, CE Men's choir, a baby goat, salsa and modern dancers, belly dancers, jugglers, and more. Each act lasts only 5-8 minutes offering 90 minutes of fast-paced entertainment for the entire family.

Combined Efforts is a visual and performing arts company with a mission of artistic excellence through purposeful collaboration between artists with and without disabilities. Tickets are available by calling 319-248-9370 or visiting CoralvilleArts.org. The box office is open Tuesday through Friday, noon to 4:00 pm.




Related Articles View More Des Moines Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Cheap Trick to Perform at the Capitol Center for the Arts
  • The Park Theatre Presents Peter Jackson's Epic WWI Documentary for Free on Veterans Day
  • The Laurie Berkner Band to Perform a Holiday Show at the Capitol Center for the Arts
  • Stratford Festival's CORIOLANUS Returns on Screen
    • Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement