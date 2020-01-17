LEAP! Combined Efforts 4th Annual Variety Show, January 26

Sunday, January 26, 2:00 pm at the Coralville Center for the Performing Arts Combined Efforts company members will present LEAP! their 4th annual variety show.

They will take the stage along with performing dogs, the Old Capital Roller Derby women, comedic sketches, vocalists, Crescendo Children's Choir, CE Men's choir, a baby goat, salsa and modern dancers, belly dancers, jugglers, and more. Each act lasts only 5-8 minutes offering 90 minutes of fast-paced entertainment for the entire family.

Combined Efforts is a visual and performing arts company with a mission of artistic excellence through purposeful collaboration between artists with and without disabilities. Tickets are available by calling 319-248-9370 or visiting CoralvilleArts.org. The box office is open Tuesday through Friday, noon to 4:00 pm.





Related Articles Shows View More Des Moines Stories

More Hot Stories For You