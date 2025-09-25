JUNIE B. JONES: THE MUSICAL Comes To The Coralville Center For The Performing Arts In October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Footliters Imagination Studio will present Junie B. Jones: The Musical at the Coralville Center for the Performing Arts (CCPA) October 10–12, 2025, in a series of performances designed for young audiences. Special events include a free Junie B. Jones-themed scavenger hunt at the Coralville Public Library on October 11, as well as one sensory-friendly performance.

Based on Barbara Park’s beloved book series, Junie B. Jones: The Musical follows Junie B. on her very first day of first grade. Between making new friends and getting new glasses, a lot is changing—but with lovable characters and catchy songs, this musical delivers a hilarious and heartwarming stage adventure for all ages.

The cast features Hannah Brewer as Junie B. Jones, Indica Mutchler as Lucille, Jacob Kilburg as Herb, Keegan Colletta Huckfeldt as Sheldon, Katie Colletta as May/Mother, and Sam O'Brien as Mr. Scary, Daddy, and the Bus Driver.

Audiences can enjoy added family activities with every ticket, including a free pre-show craft, a meet-and-greet with the actors after the performance, and a take-home activity packet for kids and guardians. The production is sponsored by Hills Bank.

Special Event

On Saturday, October 11, families are invited to the Coralville Public Library between 11:15 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. for a Junie B. Jones-themed scavenger hunt. Kids can stop at the Children’s Desk for a game card, search for hidden items, crack the code, and earn a prize.

Sensory-Friendly Performance

The Saturday, October 11, 10:00 a.m. performance will be sensory-friendly, designed to provide an accessible and welcoming experience for people with autism, sensory sensitivities, and other social, learning, or cognitive needs. Adjustments will include house lights remaining at a low level, lower sound volume, the freedom to talk or leave seats as needed, designated quiet spaces, and open space for standing or movement.

Tickets

Tickets are $10–$15 (plus fees and tax) and are available now or by calling (319) 248-9370. The CCPA Box Office is open by phone Wednesday–Friday from noon to 4:00 p.m. and in person one hour before showtime at 1301 5th Street, Coralville.