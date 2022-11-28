HANSEL AND GRETEL Comes to Des Moines Playhouse Next Month
Performances are on December 9 at 10am at 1:30pm.
Nibble, nibble like a mouse, who's that nibbling on my house? Hansel and Gretel are lost in the woods, looking for a Christmas tree to decorate their tiny house, when they come upon a delicious confectionary candy cottage. They just want to taste a little bit and go home, but Ginger the silly witch has other ideas.
This is an interactive theatre show for children, ages 4-6. Great for preschools, child care centers, kindergarten classes, and families.
