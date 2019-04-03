Friday Funday Presents SNOW WHITE

Join the Des Moines Community Playhouse on Apr. 12, 2019, for Snow White. This story is part of the 2018-19 season of Friday Funday, a creative participatory story theatre program for children ages 4-6. Performances are at the Playhouse, Friday, Apr. 12, at 9:30 AM, 10:45 AM, and 1:30 PM. Shows are approximately 45 minutes in length. Audio description, provided by IRIS, is available upon request. Admission is $6 per person, adults and children. Tickets may be purchased online at dmplayhouse.com, by phone at 515-277-6261, or at the Playhouse ticket office, 831 42nd St.



April's featured story is Snow White. Snow White is banished from the kingdom by a queen who is jealous of her beauty. Things look up for her when she happens upon a small cottage in the forest. Will she remember the most important rule? Whatever you do, don't open the door!



Friday Funday performances are held monthly, October-May. The current season will conclude with Goldilocks and the Three Bears, May 10, 2019.



The Playhouse, now in its 100th season, is one of the oldest and largest community theatres in the US. Located at the 42nd Street exit of I-235, the theatre has presented a full season of shows since 1919 and also offers a wide variety of educational experiences including classes for ages 4 to adult, theatre trips to New York, and volunteer opportunities onstage and backstage.



Snow White Performances: Apr. 12, 2019

9:30 AM, 10:45 AM, 1:30 PM



Snow White Tickets

$6 all ages

To purchase tickets:

dmplayhouse.com

515-277-6261

Des Moines Community Playhouse Ticket Office, 831 42nd St., Des Moines, IA 5031





