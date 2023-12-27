Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Des Moines Awards

FUNNY GIRL Comes to Des Moines in March

The performances will run March 12 - 17, 2024.

By: Dec. 27, 2023

POPULAR

Review: THE WIZ at Des Moines Performing Arts Photo 1 Review: THE WIZ at Des Moines Performing Arts
HAUNTED HINTS ESCAPE ROOM Announces 2024 Tour With First-Ever Stop In New Orleans Photo 2 HAUNTED HINTS ESCAPE ROOM Announces 2024 Tour With First-Ever Stop In New Orleans
2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW Des Moines Awards; NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD! THE MUSICAL!, SHE Photo 3 2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW Des Moines Awards; NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD! THE MUSICAL!, SHE KILLS MONSTERS, Des Moines Playhouse & More Lead!
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Des Moines Awards; Voting Ends 12/31 Photo 4 Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Des Moines Awards; Voting Ends 12/31

FUNNY GIRL Comes to Des Moines in March

Funny Girl comes to Des Moines in 2024. The performances will run March 12 - 17, 2024 at Des Moines Civic Center.

Featuring one of the most iconic scores of all time by Jule Styne and Bob Merrill, an updated book from Harvey Fierstein based on the original classic by Isobel Lennart, tap choreography by Ayodele Casel, choreography by Ellenore Scott, and direction from Michael Mayer, this love letter to the theatre has the whole shebang!

The sensational Broadway revival dazzles with celebrated classic songs, including “Don’t Rain On My Parade,” “I’m the Greatest Star,” and “People.” This bittersweet comedy is the story of the indomitable Fanny Brice, a girl from the Lower East Side who dreamed of a life on the stage. Everyone told her she’d never be a star, but then something funny happened—she became one of the most beloved performers in history, shining brighter than the brightest lights of Broadway.


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Des Moines

1
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Des Moines Awards; Voting Ends 12/31 Photo
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Des Moines Awards; Voting Ends 12/31

It's the final week left to vote for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Des Moines Awards! Voting ends on 12/31 at midnight. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

2
2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW Des Moines Awards; NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD! THE MUSICAL!, SHE Photo
2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW Des Moines Awards; NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD! THE MUSICAL!, SHE KILLS MONSTERS, Des Moines Playhouse & More Lead!

There's just two weeks left to vote and we have the latest standings as of Monday, December 18th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Des Moines Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

3
Review: THE WIZ at Des Moines Performing Arts Photo
Review: THE WIZ at Des Moines Performing Arts

It’s been almost 40 years since the last time “The Wiz” was on Broadway, and the show is currently starting to “Ease on Down the Road” and going on a pre-Broadway national tour. While it’s not scheduled to open on Broadway at the Marquis Theatre until March 29, 2024, you can see it through December 17 at Des Moines Performing Arts.  If the reaction from the audience is any indication of how it will be received on Broadway, then the show, like Dorothy, is on a journey that will lead them… “Home.”

4
BroadwayWorld Des Moines Awards; NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD! THE MUSICAL!, SHE KILLS MONSTER Photo
BroadwayWorld Des Moines Awards; NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD! THE MUSICAL!, SHE KILLS MONSTERS, Des Moines Playhouse & More Lead!

It's the final 3 weeks and we have the latest standings as of Monday, December 11th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Des Moines Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

More Hot Stories For You

Photos: First Look At MARY POPPINS From City Circle Theatre CompanyPhotos: First Look At MARY POPPINS From City Circle Theatre Company
SONDHEIM ON SONDHEIM Comes to the Coralville Center For the Performing Arts in FebruarySONDHEIM ON SONDHEIM Comes to the Coralville Center For the Performing Arts in February
City Circle Theatre Company Presents Disney's MARY POPPINSCity Circle Theatre Company Presents Disney's MARY POPPINS
DANCE NATION Comes to UIowa in FebruaryDANCE NATION Comes to UIowa in February

Videos

The Company of THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Reveals Their Favorite Lines In the Show Video
The Company of THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Reveals Their Favorite Lines In the Show
Watch the MJ THE MUSICAL Cast Perform on TODAY Video
Watch the MJ THE MUSICAL Cast Perform on TODAY
Watch ALADDIN Perform 'Friend Like Me' on Disney's Christmas Parade Video
Watch ALADDIN Perform 'Friend Like Me' on Disney's Christmas Parade
View all Videos

Des Moines SHOWS
Les Miserables in Des Moines Les Miserables
Civic Center Of Greater Des Moines (2/27-3/03)
The Odd Couple, Female Version in Des Moines The Odd Couple, Female Version
Ankeny Community Theatre (2/09-2/18)
Our Town in Des Moines Our Town
Des Moines Playhouse (2/02-2/18)
The Play That Goes Wrong in Des Moines The Play That Goes Wrong
Des Moines Playhouse (5/31-6/16)
Mean Girls (Non-Equity) in Des Moines Mean Girls (Non-Equity)
Iowa State Center (Stephens Auditorium, Fisher Theater) (4/11-4/11)
The Cher Show (Non-Equity) in Des Moines The Cher Show (Non-Equity)
North Iowa Community Auditorium (4/04-4/04)
Dragons Love Tacos in Des Moines Dragons Love Tacos
Des Moines Playhouse (3/01-3/10)
Final Act Ensemble Spring Show in Des Moines Final Act Ensemble Spring Show
Des Moines Playhouse (5/21-5/21)
Moulin Rouge! in Des Moines Moulin Rouge!
Civic Center Of Greater Des Moines (8/20-9/01)
School of Rock in Des Moines School of Rock
Des Moines Playhouse (7/12-7/28)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You