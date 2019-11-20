Eastside Artists Art Show & Sale Begins December 6

The Eastside Artists will present their annual show and sale December 6-8 at the Masonic Building, 312 E College Street, in downtown Iowa City. Hours are 10am-8pm Friday, 10am-5pm Saturday and Sunday. The show features original, affordable gifts by professional local artists. Admission is free.



This event has been anticipated by holiday shoppers for 25 years. What makes the show unique-besides the wide variety of art peices offered-is the fact that it is run by the artists themselves. Throughout the year, members serve on committees to ensure that the sale comes off smoothly.



In 1994, a few artists got together to sell their work in a small space on the east side of Iowa City. In the years since, it has become a popular regional tradition. The group has grown larger and moved to a more spacious venue, but the show has the same festive and neighborly atmosphere.



Today, the Eastside Artists mailing list includes hundreds of names that eagerly await the arrival of the show postcard announcement featuring an original cardinal themed art piece (created by one of the members each year). This year's card image by fiber artist Jan Friedman, captures a fresh midwest winters afternoon enjoyed by the avian symbol of midwest cheer, the cardinal.

The show's relaxed and friendly manner offers a plethora of media to chose from.

This year's artists are Michael Burt and Nancy Westvig (pottery); Ansel Cummings (organic mandala art and artisan hotsauce); Lucy David (scarves, cards, books and paintings); Amy Dobrian (printmaking, origami and paper arts); Jan Friedman (weaving); Ulpi Gonzalez (paintings, photography); Erica Gooding (jewelry); Laurie Haag (photography, digital art); Ritu Jain (ecoprinted, felted and block-printed textiles); Claudia McGehee (cards, prints, book arts); Jo Myers-Walker (watercolors); Nancy Romalov (woodwork); Tracy Randall Titus (wrap bracelets, alcohol ink paintings) and Patti Zwick (cards, quilts, bags). Guest artists this year include Chris Carman (assemblage & collage) ; Nancy Mayfield (paper arts); Miranda Meyer (photography); Marilyn Moore (wire baskets and basketry-related jewelry and Becky Ross (watercolors).



During limited hours, Cheryl Jacobsen will enhance purchases with her beautiful calligraphy. Coffee will be provided by Café del Sol.



For further information, please visit the group's Facebook page at Iowa City Eastside

Artists: https://www.facebook.com/Iowa-City-Eastside-Artists-292661920752749/





