DM Playhouse Presents its Teen Improv Night

The Des Moines Community Playhouse is the home of Second Saturday, an alternative Saturday night entertainment for young adults in grades 6-12. The next teen night is Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019, from 7:30-10:00 PM. The cost is $9. Pre-registration is strongly encouraged and is available online at dmplayhouse.com.



In its 25th year of theatre fun at the Playhouse, Second Saturday is an evening of laughter, skits, and theatre games. In this dynamic environment teens work in groups and meet new people. While Second Saturday isn't a class, it is led by the Playhouse's professional education staff, which will help teens create impromptu skits. The last date of the Second Saturday 2018-19 season is May 11, 2019, with the new season starting Oct. 12, 2019.



The Playhouse, now in its 100th season, is one of the oldest and largest community theatres in the US. Located at the 42nd Street exit of I-235, the theatre has presented a full season of shows since 1919 and also offers a wide variety of educational experiences including classes for ages 4 to adult, theatre trips to New York, and volunteer opportunities onstage and backstage.



For more information on the Playhouse's educational offerings, visit the Playhouse website at www.dmplayhouse.com or call Robin Spahr, education director, at 515-974-5365.





