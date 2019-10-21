DM Playhouse Announces Jeanne Hopson Angel Endowment

The Des Moines Community Playhouse announces the Jeanne Hopson Angel Endowment Fund. Established by her family, the endowment is named for Playhouse Legend, actress, director, and educator Jeanne Hopson. Hopson's passion and life's work was introducing youths to theatre.



The Jeanne Hopson Angel Endowment Fund is committed to providing scholarships to those who cannot otherwise attend camps, classes, or other education programs at the Playhouse. Each year, in addition to scholarship support, funds will be earmarked to assist those who have financial challenges that are keeping them from fully participating in the Playhouse's educational and performance opportunities. These struggles can include transportation, loss of income due to work/rehearsal conflicts, and other unforeseen limitations. Hopson believed that theatre should be inclusive and available to all, regardless of financial status. This scholarship reflects her belief that everyone deserves theatre.



David Kilpatrick, executive director of the Playhouse, said, "We're so grateful to the Hopson family for honoring Jeanne's legacy in this way."



The Playhouse, now in its 101st season, is one of the oldest and largest community theatres in the US. Located at the 42nd Street exit of I-235, the theatre has presented a full season of shows since 1919 and also offers a wide variety of educational experiences including classes for ages 4 to adult, theatre trips to New York, and volunteer opportunities onstage and backstage.



For more information about the Playhouse and the Jeanne Hopson Angel Endowment Fund, contact Chris Andersen, director of philanthropy, at 515-974-5370.





