BLUE VIOLIN CANDLELIGHT CHRISTMAS EXTRAVAGANZA Returns To Coralville Center For The Performing Arts

Blue Violin’s Candlelight Christmas Extravaganza will return to the Coralville Center for the Performing Arts on Tuesday, December 23, at 7:00 p.m., marking the third year of the acclaimed international tour.

Often described as “Trans-Siberian Orchestra meets Lindsey Stirling,” Blue Violin has built a global following for performances that merge classical technique, rock spectacle, and immersive stagecraft.

Following sold-out runs in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas, Blue Violin’s 2025 holiday tour promises an even more ambitious production, featuring vivid visuals, live collaborators, and electric arrangements of both holiday and contemporary classics. Audiences can expect reinventions of favorites such as Somewhere in My Memory, Carol of the Bells, and Holly Jolly Christmas, alongside genre-bending takes on Stairway to Heaven, Bohemian Rhapsody, and Interstellar.

The concert will feature guest vocalists, surprise musical appearances, and—at select tour stops—performances with local choirs and symphony orchestras. Presented entirely by candlelight and enhanced by a cinematic light display, Blue Violin: Candlelight Christmas Extravaganza offers an immersive, cross-genre celebration of sound, spirit, and spectacle designed to light up the season.