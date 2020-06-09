Wheeler Opera House to Undergo Renovations During Shutdown

The Aspen Times has reported that the Wheeler Opera House will be undergoing a "facelift" during the shutdown.

Read the full story HERE.

The opera house has anticipated that there will be no live performances for the rest of the year due to the health crisis, and is using this time to move up renovations from its originally scheduled date of spring 2021.

City Manager Sara Ott said the following in a memo to Aspen City Council:

"This uncertainty to when and how the Wheeler can open up, along with what we are learning from many other performing arts centers canceling entire seasons, lead me to recommend using this time for this extensive exterior maintenance work," she wrote.

"It's a good plan to move forward with this now," Councilman Ward Hauenstein said. "The Wheeler Opera House unfortunately is going to be dark for a while, so we might as well use this opportunity to take care of the facelift, or the wrinkle removal, Botox of the Wheeler Opera House."

Check out the full story HERE.

Related Articles Shows View More Denver Stories

More Hot Stories For You