Vote For The 2021 BroadwayWorld Denver Awards; Rocky Mountain Rep's JOSEPH Leads Best Musical!

Our readers set the nominees, and now voting is open for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Denver Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Check out the current standings below!

Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January.

Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st!

Here are the current standings for Denver:

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Melissa Firlit - THE NEXT 10 YEARS GALA - Thingamajig Theatre Company 31%

Kelly Van Oosbree - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Performance Now 30%

Andrew Cao - JOSEPH...DREAMCOAT - Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre 29%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

JoAnn Nevils - MEN ON BOATS - Merely Players 32%

Jesus Perez - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Rocky Mountain Repertory 21%

Nicole M. Harrison - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Performance Now Theatre Company 18%

Best Direction Of A Musical

Tim Moore and Laura Moore - THE LAST 10 YEARS GALA - Thingamajig Theatre Company 33%

Andrew Cao - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre 28%

Kelly Van Oosbree - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Performance Noe Theatre Company 22%

Best Direction Of A Play

Mona Wood-Patterson / Liz Gray - MEN ON BOATS - Merely Players 46%

Tim Moore - SYLVIA - Thingamajig Theatre Company 30%

Betty Hart - AN ILIAD - Creede Repertory Theatre 16%

Best Direction Of A Stream

Mona Wood-Patterson - WAKEY, WAKEY - Merely Players 68%

Betty Hart - TO THE MOON - Creede Repertory Theatre 32%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Ethan Newman - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre 57%

Brett Maughan - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Performance Now Theatre Company 43%

Best Musical

JOSEPH AND THE TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Rocky Mountain Repertory 33%

THE LAST 10 YEARS GALA - Thingamajig Theatre Company 29%

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Performance Now Theatre 23%

Best Performer In A Musical

Steve Taylor - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Ovation West 36%

Cara Chumbley - JOSEPH...DREAMCOAT - Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre 17%

Bernie Cardell - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Performance Now Theatre 15%

Best Performer In A Play

Sarah Choszczyk - MEN ON BOATS - Merely Players 23%

Laura Moore - SYLVIA - Thingamajig Theatre Company 22%

Jason Lythgoe - ART - Merely Players 11%

Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Liz Gray - WAKEY, WAKEY - Merely Players 87%

Jessica Harris - WAKEY, WAKEY - Merely Players 13%

Best Play

ART - Merely Players 45%

BOX - Thingamajig Theatre Company 34%

DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE - Creede Repertory Theatre 21%

Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

MEN ON BOATS - Merely Players 74%

DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE - Creede Repertory Theatre 26%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Charles Ford - MEN ON BOATS - Merely Players 51%

Cody Tellis Rutledge - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre 27%

Cody Tellis Rutledge - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre 12%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Anthony Kingsley - MEN ON BOATS - Merely Players 43%

Tom Quinn - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Performance Now Theatre 31%

Anthony Kingsley - WAKEY, WAKEY - Merely Players 9%

Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret

SOPHIA DOTSON: THERE WILL BE LIGHT - Vintage Theatre 78%

LEONARD BARRETT JR: BROADWAY - Vintage Theatre 22%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Brody Lineaweaver - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre 37%

Nancy Evans Begley - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Performance Now Theatre Company 23%

Alan Rubin - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Ovation West 12%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Rodney Holmes - SYLVIA - Thingamajig Theatre Company 43%

Sharina Ramsey-Adams - MEN ON BOATS - Merely Players 31%

Mohriah James - MEN ON BOATS - Merely Players 25%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play

THE MUSICAL COMEDY MURDERS OF 1940 - Merely Players 74%

THE CHILDREN - Merely Players 26%