Stories on Stage to Present WILD WOMEN: HEAR US ROAR in Boulder and Denver

Stories on Stage will present Wild Women: Hear Us Roar at the Nomad Playhouse on Saturday, March 14 at 7:00 p.m. and at Su Teatro Cultural and Performing Arts Center, 721 Santa Fe Drive on Sunday, March 15 at 2 p.m.

Throughout history, there have always been women who were called “wild” simply because they insisted on living freely. From ancient warriors, to outlaw figures, to pirates, and spiritual leaders, these women unsettled the world by refusing obedience. They remind us that “wildness” has often been a form of survival—and sometimes, a form of brilliance.

Stories on Stage welcomes these three Wild Women to the stage, Lauren Dennis, Betty Hart and Madelyn Smith; with Musical Director and accompanist Alec Steinhorn.

Join these fine actors at the free milk and cookies reception after the show. It's also time for the Annual Silent Auction! Auction items will be available for bid at both performances.

Celebrating their 25th Season, Stories on Stage presents renowned actors performing dynamic short stories.