Voodoo Comedy Changes Name to Rise Comedy

Voodoo Comedy, one of the premier comedy clubs and bars in Denver, Colorado, since 2011, is changing its name to Rise Comedy.

As Denver and its rich artistic community face continued challenges, Rise Comedy is taking measures to have a meaningful and measurable impact on the city and among their neighbors. This starts with a name change that represents positivity - Rise Comedy.

"We have a duty to elevate the voices in our community and bring levity to our patrons so that we can all rise from these struggles" said Nick Armstrong, Actor/Comedian and Co-owner of Rise Comedy. "We're a passionate and caring community. Comedy has always been about evolving and so are we."

With famous comedy theaters, like iO Chicago and Upright Citizens Brigade in NYC closing as a result of the current economic challenges, and others like Denver's Bovine Metropolis who will continue online, Rise Comedy plans to weather the storm, with the goal of serving the comedy community, as well as the people of Colorado. Rise Comedy is staying afloat by offering online comedy classes in improv, stand up, sketch and corporate trainings.

Rise is also offering classes from master instructors who have been on critically acclaimed television shows, such as Modern Family, Key and Peele, and Parks and Recreation.

"We think everyone can benefit from what we have to offer," said Josh Nicols, Co-owner of Rise Comedy. "We aren't afraid to listen, get educated, and make changes to be the best home for fans and students of comedy. Our mission has always been about positively impacting our community whether it's through personal growth, laughter or community.

Nick Armstrong and Josh Nicols acquired the theater in January 2019, and are the majority owners of Rise Comedy. Over the last year, Rise has worked with artists from all over Denver and from around the world and are thrilled to bring Rise's inclusive and world class comedy courses online as the theater waits to safely re-open for live shows and classes.

