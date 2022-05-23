Vintage Theatre Announces 2022- 2023 Season

Vintage Theatre Productions announces 10 shows and two special events for the 2022-2023 season. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. at Vintage Theatre, 1468 Dayton St. in Aurora. Early bird season tickets are currently on sale. Call 303-856-7830 or purchase online at www.vintagetheatre.org.

The Drowsy Chaperone

September 2 - October 9, 2022 in the Nickelson Auditorium

A Co-Production with Performance Now Theatre Company / Playing in the Nickelson Auditorium

Music and Lyrics by Lisa Lambert and Greg Morrison, Book by Bob Martin and Don McKellar

Directed and Choreographed by Kelly Van Oosbree

When a die-hard theatre fan plays his favorite cast album, the characters come to life in this hilarious and loving send-up of the Jazz Age musical. Winner of five Tony Awards, including Best Book and Best Original Score, The Drowsy Chaperone features one show-stopping song and dance number after another. A madcap delight!

The Piano Teacher

by Julia Cho

September 16 - October 16, 2022 in the Bond-Trimble Theatre

A Regional Premiere. Retired piano teacher Mrs. K lives a quiet life in her small suburban town. She whiles away her time reminiscing about her late husband and the children she taught long ago. One day, she finds herself compelled to call her old students, but is it out of loneliness or some other, darker need?

To Be Announced

November 4 - December 11, 2022 in the Nickelson Auditorium

Dot

by Colman Domingo / Directed by Mykai Eastman

November 11 - December 18 in the Bond-Trimble Theatre

A Regional Premiere. The holidays are always a wild family affair at the Shealy house. But this year, Dotty and her three grown children gather with more than exchanging presents on their minds. As Dotty struggles to hold on to her memory, her children must balance care for their mother and themselves. Raucously funny and deeply moving shines a light on aging parents, midlife crises, and the power of heart.

The Roommate

by Jen Silverman / Directed by Bernie Cardell

January 13 - February 19, 2023 in the Bond Trimble Theatre

A Denver Premiere! Sharon needs a roommate for a little extra cash and a little company in her quiet Iowa home. When new-age New Yorker Robyn moves in, this pair of unlikely pals bond in this laugh-out-loud play about new beginnings and maybe just a touch of breaking the law.

Sophisticated Ladies

January 27 - March 5, 2023 in the Nickelson Auditorium

Music by Duke Ellington, Concept & Arrangements by Donald McKayle, Malcolm Dodds & Lloyd Mayers

The musical legacy of The Duke is celebrated in this stylish and brassy retrospective. A celebration of the artist many consider the most important composer in the history of jazz, this stylish salute will transport audiences on a high-stepping, musical journey from the legendary Cotton Club to Carnegie Hall.

Tick, Tick...Boom!

by Jonathan Larsen / Directed by Shannon McCarthy

March 17 - April 23, 2023 in the Bond-Trimble Theatre

A rock musical by Jonathan Larson, the Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award-winning composer of Rent. On the eve of his thirtieth birthday, a composer navigates love, friendship and the pressure to create something magical before time runs out. Made into a film by Netflix in 2021, this autobiographical musical celebrates holding onto your dreams through life's most difficult challenges.

The Inheritance, Parts 1 and 2

by Matthew Lopez / Directed by Bernie Cardell

April 7 - May 14, 2023 in the Nickelson Auditorium

A Regional Premiere. Winner of the 2020 Tony Award for Best Play, The Inheritance brilliantly transposes EM Forster's novel Howard's End to 21st Century New York. Decades after the AIDS epidemic, three generations of gay men grapple with the tragedy of their past and what it means for their future. This two-part epic explores survival, healing, class divide and what it means to call a place home.

Driving Miss Daisy

by Alfred Uhry / Directed by Lorraine Scott

May 19 - June 25, 2023 in the Bond-Trimble Theatre

Starring Deborah Persoff

When Daisy Werthan causes a car wreck, her son hires hard-working chauffeur Hoke Colburn to look after her. What begins as a hostile clashing of wills evolves into a decades-long friendship as the two navigate Civil Rights-era Atlanta. With humor and heartfelt emotion, Alfred Uhry's Pulitzer Prize-winning play poignantly explores the transformative power of friendship.

In the Heights

June 23 - July 30 in the Nickelson Auditorium

Music and Lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Book by Quiara Alegria Hudes

Directed by Jonathan Andujar

From the creator of the worldwide phenomenon Hamilton, In the Heights tells the story of vibrant community in New York's Washington Heights neighborhood - a place where the coffee from the corner bodega is light and sweet, the windows are always open and the breeze carries the rhythm and wisdom of three generations of family, love, and music.

Special Events

August 5 - August 28, 2022 in the Bond Trimble Theatre

A World Premiere Comedy

From June 10th - 12th, audiences will get to see staged readings of the four finalists of the Vintage New Play Festival. Their evaluations will determine the winning play, which will get a full production on the Vintage stage. The final four plays are Eleanor and Dolly by Jenny Stafford, Speak All Lines Garbled by David Liu, Mornings with June by Karen Saari, and The Password by Karin Williams.

Who's Holiday!

by Matthew Lombardo / Directed by Heather Frost

December 1 - December 31, 2022 on the Berg-Wilson Cabaret Stage.

Starring Jenny Mather

The 2021 hit holiday show returns! Who's Holiday! is a wildly funny and heartfelt (adults only) comedy that tells the story of Cindy Lou Who. She's throwing a Christmas party in her trailer and boy does she have a story to tell! As she recalls the Christmas Eve she first the Grinch, we learn the twisted (and hilarious) turns her life has taken.