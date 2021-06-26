VIDEO: Get Ready to Return to the Denver Center for the Performing Arts

The Denver Center for the Performing Arts will reopen in The Buell Theatre with Disney's The Lion King in December followed by Hamilton in February 2022.

Following The Lion King, the coming year is expected to include both new and returning hits:

Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations

Come From Away

Dear Evan Hansen

Hadestown

Hamilton

Jersey Boys

Mean Girls

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Pretty Woman: The Musical

Riverdance 25th Anniversary Tour

To Kill a Mockingbird

Tootsie

In the meantime, the DCPA is lining up a selection of COVID-friendly opportunities in the coming months, which include:

July 9-September 26

The Hangar at Stanley Marketplace

Tickets go on sale April 20

denvercenter.org/van-gogh-alive

Van Gogh Alive is a large-scale, multi-sensory experience to entertain the whole family. For a limited time only, audiences have the unique opportunity to experience Van Gogh's artistry and truly venture into his world.

Audio Podcast Series

Begins June 2021

denvercenter.org/poweredby

A 2021 Powered By Off-Center selection, The Bright Lights of Denver combines the thrill of an investigative podcast with audience engagement opportunities.

MIXED TASTE

Tag-Team Lectures About Unrelated Topics

Summer 2021

Sign up for ticketing alerts:

The popular lecture series that pairs two completely unrelated subject matter experts in a lively, interactive discussion. Co-presented with MCA Denver.

Complete details on all programming updates can be found at denvercenter.org/response.