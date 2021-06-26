VIDEO: Get Ready to Return to the Denver Center for the Performing Arts
The upcoming season will include Ain’t Too Proud — The Life and Times of the Temptations, Come From Away, Dear Evan Hansen, Hadestown and more.
The Denver Center for the Performing Arts will reopen in The Buell Theatre with Disney's The Lion King in December followed by Hamilton in February 2022.
Check out a 'welcome back' video below!
Following The Lion King, the coming year is expected to include both new and returning hits:
Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations
Come From Away
Dear Evan Hansen
Hadestown
Hamilton
Jersey Boys
Mean Girls
Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Pretty Woman: The Musical
Riverdance 25th Anniversary Tour
To Kill a Mockingbird
Tootsie
In the meantime, the DCPA is lining up a selection of COVID-friendly opportunities in the coming months, which include:
VAN GOGH ALIVE
July 9-September 26
The Hangar at Stanley Marketplace
Tickets go on sale April 20
denvercenter.org/van-gogh-alive
Van Gogh Alive is a large-scale, multi-sensory experience to entertain the whole family. For a limited time only, audiences have the unique opportunity to experience Van Gogh's artistry and truly venture into his world.
THE BRIGHT LIGHTS OF DENVER
Audio Podcast Series
Begins June 2021
A 2021 Powered By Off-Center selection, The Bright Lights of Denver combines the thrill of an investigative podcast with audience engagement opportunities.
MIXED TASTE
Tag-Team Lectures About Unrelated Topics
Summer 2021
Sign up for ticketing alerts: denvercenter.org/email
The popular lecture series that pairs two completely unrelated subject matter experts in a lively, interactive discussion. Co-presented with MCA Denver.
Complete details on all programming updates can be found at denvercenter.org/response.