Theatre Aspen Reflects on Altered ALL FOR ONE Season

Theatre Aspen is presenting its All For One season, an altered lineup due to the health crisis.

Soledad Hurst, chair of Theatre Aspen's board of trustees, chatted with The Aspen Times about what the process has been like.

"Jed and the team were pretty extraordinary at coming up with innovative ways to actually make something live happen," said Hurst. "That we managed to get through it without a single sickness and with virtually full attendance at everything I think really speaks volumes to the fact that people were hungry to do something live."

"The team was able to step up to the plate, take this challenge and see what we could do with it in the safest manner possible for the community," said Dani Taylor, Theatre Aspen's general manager, of the "All for One" season. "It seemed like everyone felt safe and enjoyed their time here."

