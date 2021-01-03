Theater 29 Presents Colorado-Made Video Plays

Theater 29 and the Lulubird Project present the world premiere of, LOOK, a collection of Colorado-made video plays designed for uncertain times. Written and produced by Iliana Lucero Barron and Adelina Gonzales, James Brunt and Molly Bibeau, Tami Canaday, Collin I. Hood, Melissa Lucero McCarl, Pamela Nocerino, and Matthew Schultz, LOOK will debut January 15, 2021 at 7 PM at www.theater29denver.com .

Starting in November 2020, this group local playwrights and theatre artists each began working on a short video-play on the theme of "There's something I want to show you" using following parameters:

Each play will be recorded by an actor-as-character using a hand-held device like a phone or tablet.

Each piece will contain an implicit or explicit reason for the recording using a hand-held device.

The theme and parameters of LOOK were devised by Theater 29 Creative Director Lisa Wagner Erickson to reflect and incorporate pandemic-prescribed means of communication. "I am impressed with how the playwrights and theatre artists have incorporated hand-held devices into the creative process, using cell phones to rehearse and block their respective video-plays," says Erickson.

Viewers will be able to access the LOOK video collection for free on the Theater 29 website and be invited to support the local theatre arts community by donating to the Denver Actors Fund.