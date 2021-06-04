Theater 29 Presents COMMUNICATIONS SOLUTIONS: A Story Of Extravagant Love, Premiering in July

Theater 29 presents Communications Solutions: A Story of Extravagant Love--seven salacious days of upper-management intrigue, authoritarian coercion, and corporate S&M by Tami Canaday, Lisa Wagner Erickson, Ellen K. Graham, and Shane Rodriguez premiering July 26 through August 1. Tickets are $20 per household and will be available starting June 5th at www.theater29denver.com.

After registering on Eventbrite, audience members can choose to experience the virtual portions of the story via email, a secret Facebook group, following a private Instagram account, or all three. Participants will receive an official letter from the Communications Solutions CEO. Then the real story will unfold as an anonymous entity releases a cavalcade of damning documents, clandestine voicemails, and alarming images, culminating with a top-secret image appearing in a subversive storefront window-reveal at Theater 29.

After the successful release of PROJECT PLAYBOX in October 2020, playwrights Tami Canaday, Lisa Wagner Erickson, Ellen K. Graham and graphic artist Shane Rodriguiez decided to embark on a new collaborative storytelling venture. The group exchanged ideas and content via email and met via Zoom to organize, shape, and produce the project.

"The entire process has been a blast," says Erickson. "Creating and producing the project ourselves has given us the freedom to complete the writing, art, and production duties on our own timeline."

The timeline for audiences to experience Communications Solutions: A Story of Extravagant Love begins June 5, when tickets will be available on the Theater 29 website.