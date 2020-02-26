The SOURCE Theatre Company To Present WORDFEST & Artists of Color Summit

In April 2020, The SOURCE Theatre Company and Su Teatro Cultural & Performing Arts Center will present the 6th EVER WordFest & Artists of Color Summit.

A festival devoted to all things "word," previous years of the WordFest have included book readings like Cynthia Burton Graham's BALTIMORE CITY BLUES; national presentations like Nashville Tennessee's African-American theatre company The Carpet Bag Theatre; the world premiere production of Greg Tate's THE B WORD; Hip-Hop Theatre presentations like African-American writer/producer Rickerby Hinds' DREAMSCAPE and foreign language music concerts like the Haitian band LAKOU MIZIK. In this year's WordFest, The SOURCE Theater Company will be presenting REGIONAL DISTINCTION- a presentation of most of its body of original theatrical works by Denver African-American Playwrights. This includes excerpts from IN THE PRESENCE OF GOD, A GOOD CHILD TOO SOON, THE LIFE & TIMES OF OL' ALFRED and SUICIDE LIES. For the Artist of Color Summit, The SOURCE will also offer two workshops; one conducted by Jimmy Walker on "Script Analysis", the other conducted by Hugo Jon Sayles on "Acting". Each workshop will utilize components of REGIONAL DISTINCTION.

For almost 50 years, artists who are now a part of The SOURCE Theatre Company (previously, members of this company belonged to Denver Black Arts, The Eulipions Theater Company and Shadow Theater Company) and Su Teatro have been working together: exchanging cultural and aesthetic traditions, making work together, standing in solidarity and representing POC artists in Denver on the frontlines.

The collaboration between Su Teatro and The SOURCE might be the longest standing POC arts collaboration in Denver, but it is not the only one. In fact, the POC arts landscape in our city is burgeoning with artists and cultural workers who have their own local and national connections but who, ironically, often tackle their daily work in isolation. The unique characteristics of the individuals involved in the 6th EVER WordFest & Artists of Color Summit convening provides the opportunity for peer exchange and learning that if captured and codified properly, will have a field wide impact.

The 6th EVER WordFest & Artists of Color Summit will be held at Su Teatro Cultural & Performing Arts Center located at 721 Santa Fe Drive in Denver, April 15 - 26, 2020. Tickets are $10 - $20. Tickets can be purchased online at suteatro.org or 303-296-0219. Recommended for mature audiences.





