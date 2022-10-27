The Fox Theatre Inducted Into The Colorado Music Hall of Fame

The Fox Theatre in Boulder, Colorado, will be inducted into Colorado Music Hall of Fame on November 4, 2022, during The Fox's thirtieth-anniversary concert series. Before moe. takes the stage on the first of a three-night stint, legendary music promoter Chuck Morris, founder of Colorado Music Hall of Fame, will formally induct The Fox into The Hall of Fame.

"For The Fox to have been successful for thirty years as a venue is almost a miracle in our industry," Morris says." With the average life of a rock club less than five years, The Fox's legendary reputation and success is a testament to their ownership, staff and, of course, the greatest music community in the greater Boulder area."

The Fox is a member of The Flatirons Sessions Hall of Fame induction class of 2021, along with Hot Rize, Leftover Salmon, The String Cheese Incident and Yonder Mountain String Band. "The original plan was to host an induction concert in December 2021, but the pandemic had other ideas for this induction class," notes Karen Radman, executive director of Colorado Music Hall of Fame. After inducting Hot Rize at its headlining show at RockyGrass in July, The Hall of Fame decided to induct the rest of the class members individually as well.

"It is unreal to us who made a dream come true thirty years ago that The Fox Theatre is inducted into Colorado Music Hall of Fame, especially alongside the amazing family of musicians who have graced our stage over the decades. We are honored to be part of this great tradition," says Cheryl Liguori, CEO of Z2 Entertainment, which owns and operates The Fox.

The Fox joins a legendary group of over fifty Hall of Famers to date, including John Denver; Caribou Ranch; members of Earth, Wind & Fire; Judy Collins; Barry Fey and Swallow Hill Music. An iconic music venue located on The Hill near the University of Colorado Boulder, The Fox opened in 1992 in a building that's almost 100 years old, whose previous incarnations include a dance hall, movie theater and other businesses. The Fox's original talent buyer was Don Strasburg, now the co-president of AEG Presents Rocky Mountains, who remains an owner of The Fox. When Strasburg left for AEG, Eric Pirritt was hired as his successor; Pirritt is now the president of Live Nation Colorado. As a music venue in the '90s, The Fox quickly became a "must-play" spot for some of the best artists of our time. Named by Rolling Stone as one of the top live music clubs in the nation, The Fox has hosted a broad spectrum of world class artists such as Dave Matthews Band, Willie Nelson, Chance The Rapper, Tyler-The Creator, Radiohead, Ween, Billy Strings, Phil Lesh, Bonnie Raitt, Widespread Panic and Griz. Fellow members of the The Flatirons Sessions induction class - Leftover Salmon, String Cheese Incident and Yonder Mountain String Band - have all performed on The Fox's stage multiple times.

The Colorado Music Hall of Fame induction will take place at one of the many thirtieth anniversary shows that The Fox is putting on this year to celebrate its milestone birthday.

Tickets for the Friday, November 4 concert are sold out, but livestream tickets are still available at: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2206063®id=62&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fboxoffice.mandolin.com%2Fproducts%2Fmoe-from-the-fox-theatre-boulder-3-show-pass?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.