The Denver Actors Fund Partners With Hippo Health Benefiting Colorado Theatre Community Members In Need

The Denver Actors Fund (DAF) has announced an important healthcare benefit for qualified members of our theatre community, beginning in November 2019.

We are partnering with Hippo Health to provide access to emergency medical evaluations, via video conference with a Board-certified physician. A first line of defense that may save members of our theatre community an unnecessary trip to Urgent Care or the Emergency Room, and the financial burden it causes.

Eligibility requirements for this benefit are the same as when applying for other aid. To qualify for assistance, an applicant must have been a Colorado resident for at least six months in the past year, and must have worked in a creative capacity on at least one theatrical production in Colorado in the past five years.

Signing up is easy.

Visit www.denveractorsfund.org and click or tap "Hippo Health" from the main menu

Follow the easy sign-up instructions (takes less than five minutes)

Download the Hippo Health app to your phone or other device

That's it, you're signed up. When you're sick or injured, reach out to a doctor using the Hippo Health app to connect with a Board-certified physician. A doctor will ask you about your medical history, assess your situation, and recommend a treatment plan. This benefit is being provided by DAF at no cost to eligible participants.

Chris Gibley, DAF President said "DAF is excited to offer this benefit free of charge to our community, and to partner with Hippo Health for many years to come. We share the common goal of helping those who need the most help. Many thanks to the folks at Hippo for their commitment to our community and making this possible."

Hippo Health Co-founder and CEO Dr. Kevin McGarvey said "We are honored and humbled to get to serve DAF members. Our emergency physician team is excited to connect with actors in the community and serve them medically when they are in need. Through Hippo Health, we hope to help local acting professionals get happy, healthy and on their way to their next great performance."

Hippo Health was started by a team of eight physicians all working together clinically for over a decade. Born from that experience, they have built a new way to do virtual care coordination that helps patients and clinicians truly feel cared for.

The Denver Actors Fund is a non-profit organization that since 2013 has served as a source of both immediate financial and neighborly assistance to members of the Colorado theater community in situational medical need. To date, The Denver Actors Fund has distributed more than $400,000 to help recipients with medical bills, insurance, co-payments, supplies, dental care and more. In addition, the DAF's army of more than 60 volunteers has donated more than 500 hours of service ranging from providing meals, child care and transportation to pet-sitting, snow-shoveling, personal company and more.

To read stories about some of the actors, directors, stage managers and others who have been helped, click here.





