Take a Look at This Heartwarming Video of a Man Playing Piano For a Retirement Community Under Lockdown

Article Pixel Mar. 21, 2020  

Rob Spillman, a publications consultant for Pioneer Works, took to Twitter to post a video of his 84 year old father playing piano outside of his retirement community, for the residents who are currently under lockdown.

In the tweet, Spillman shares that his father is a professional pianist. The video currently has over 432,000 views!

Check out the tweet below:



