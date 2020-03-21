Take a Look at This Heartwarming Video of a Man Playing Piano For a Retirement Community Under Lockdown

Rob Spillman, a publications consultant for Pioneer Works, took to Twitter to post a video of his 84 year old father playing piano outside of his retirement community, for the residents who are currently under lockdown.

In the tweet, Spillman shares that his father is a professional pianist. The video currently has over 432,000 views!

Check out the tweet below:

My father, a professional pianist who just celebrated his 84th birthday, is supposed to be at a music conference in Quebec, but instead is playing in front of his retirement community in Boulder for the residents who are under lockdown pic.twitter.com/riVqSUvgkw - Rob Spillman (@robspillman) March 20, 2020





Related Articles Shows View More Denver Stories

More Hot Stories For You