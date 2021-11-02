THE MUSIC OF CREAM Comes to Boulder Theater May 2022

THE MUSIC OF CREAM featuring Will Johns and Kofi Baker comes to Boulder Theater, Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Tickets on sale Friday, November 5 at 10am HERE

This unique project began in 2017 with a handful of concerts celebrating the 50th Anniversary of 'The Cream' in Australia and New Zealand.

Such was the response, the show was thereafter seen hundreds of times, by tens of thousands of fans, across North America and the U.K, many selling out!

For 2022 and beyond, The Music Of Cream hit the road with a new show honouring the original band's landmark recording of Disraeli Gears. Concerts will feature the album performed in its entirety during the first set, followed by a second with the hits and rarities from Eric Clapton, Blind Faith and Cream.

The Music Of Cream continues to feature family members Kofi Baker (son of Ginger) on drums and Will Johns (Clapton's nephew and son of Zeppelin/ Stones engineer Andy) on guitar and vocals.

Along with the legendary music, the show features storytelling, photographs and integrated videos, many of which have not been seen before, so that even the most diehard fans are guaranteed a night to remember.

For more information about this show, please contact

Christian Hee at christian@z2ent.com.

How to Get Tickets

Tickets available at Boulder Theater Box Office, by phone at (303)-786-7030 or online at bouldertheater.com.

The Lounge at the Boulder Theater now proudly serving McDevitt Taco Supply. Located directly next door to the Boulder Theater, The Lounge opens one hour prior to doors on event nights.



