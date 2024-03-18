THE CHER SHOW Comes To Pikes Peak Center This April

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The American Theatre Guild will present the stunning, brand-new production of Tony Award-winning musical THE CHER SHOW. This production will close out the 23–24 BROADWAY AT PIKES PEAK CENTER SERIES at Pikes Peak Center April 30–May 2, 2024.

THE CHER SHOW is 35 smash hits, six decades of stardom, two rock-star husbands, a Grammy, an Oscar, an Emmy, and enough Tony Award-winning Bob Mackie gowns to cause a sequin shortage in New York City, all in one unabashedly fabulous new musical that will have audiences dancing in the aisles!

Superstars come and go. Cher is forever. For six straight decades, only one unstoppable force has flat-out dominated popular culture - breaking down barriers, pushing boundaries and letting nothing and no one stand in her way. THE CHER SHOW is the Tony Award-winning musical of her story, and it's packed with so much Cher that it takes three women to play her: the kid starting out, the glam pop star, and the icon.

Tickets

Tickets to THE CHER SHOW can be purchased at BroadwayAtPikesPeakCenter.com and PikesPeakCenter.com. Group ticket savings for 10+ are available by contacting Groups@ATGuild.org. For more information, visit www.TheCherShowTour.com.

Please note: BroadwayAtPikesPeakCenter.com, PikesPeakCenter.com and the Pikes Peak Center Box Office are the only official sources for tickets to all shows in the 23–24 BROADWAY AT PIKES PEAK CENTER SERIES. If you purchase tickets through another source, you may pay inflated prices and your tickets will not be guaranteed.