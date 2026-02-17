Theatre Aspen Reveals Complete Creative Team for 2026 Summer Season

🎭 NEW! Denver Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Denver & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Theatre Aspen has revealed the complete creative teams for Theatre Aspen’s 43rd summer season including Sylvia (June 15-27); A Chorus Line (July 3-25); and Grease (July 31-August 29).

Returning for his sixth season with Theatre Aspen, Tony Award nominee Hunter Foster (Urinetown, Little Shop of Horrors) directs Sylvia with a full creative team including Riw Rakkulchon (scenic design), Wheeler Moon (lighting design) returning for a second season, and Jeff Sherwood (sound design) and Nikki Moody (costume design) both returning for a third season.

A Chorus Line features a creative team led by Paige Price (direction) celebrating her return to Theatre Aspen having served ten years as Executive Artistic Director. Alongside Price includes Eamon Foley (choreography), Beth G. Tankersley (music direction), Riw Rakkulchon (scenic design), Wheeler Moon (lighting design), and Jeff Sherwood (sound design).

Patrick O’Neill returns to direct Grease, after two years of directing Theatre Aspen’s holiday cabarets. Additional creative team includes Bryan Hunt (associate choreographer), Adam Beskind (music direction), Riw Rakkulchon (scenic design), Wheeler Moon (lighting design), Jeff Sherwood (sound design), Dustin Cross (costume design), and Jeff Knaggs (wig design) returning for a second season.