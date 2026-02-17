Ballet Ariel to Stage THE TOYMAKER'S DOLL and COPPELIA in Denver and Lakewood

🎭 NEW! Denver Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Denver & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Ballet Ariel will present its Spring production, an original rendition of The Toymaker's Doll, Coppelia this April and May. The production is reimagined by Director Ilena Norton, with select dances by Gregory Gonzales and Oleg Dedogryuk. One of the greatest comic ballets of all time is retold through original choreography with a Ballet Ariel twist. Children will love the shenanigans of a dancing doll and mischievous girl while adults will be drawn in by the sophisticated undertones of the Pygmalionesque story of a toymaker falling in love with his creation.

Coppelia was inspired by a story written by E.T.A. Hoffmann, whose novella The Nutcracker and the Mouse King was the inspiration for The Nutcracker. The ballet premiered in Paris in 1870, with music by Leo Delibes and choreography by Arthur Saint-Léon.

“I was excited to create a Ballet Ariel spin on the classic, reimagining Coppelia to be a livelier and more entertaining version with a dancing doll Coppelia to the beautiful score by Delibes,” says Ilena Norton, Artistic and Executive Director of the ballet company.

The Toymaker's Doll, Coppelia will be presented the following dates and locations:

Cleo Parker Robinson Theatre, 119 Park Avenue West, Denver

Saturday, April 18 at 3:00 p.m.

Tickets: Adults $33, Seniors/Students $30, Child $25 with $1.50 ticket fee.

Lakewood Cultural Center, 470 S. Allison Parkway, Lakewood

Sunday, May 3 at 2:00 p.m.

Tickets: Adults $30-$35, Seniors/Students $28-$33, Child $25-$30 with $5 ticket fee.